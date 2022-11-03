Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng scores first goal of the season in Real Oviedo away defeat

Former Ghana youth player Samuel Obeng Gyabaa netted his first goal of the season for Real Oviedo in the Spanish Segunda Division on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old forward got the consolation goal for Oviedo as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Villareal B who came from behind at the Ciudad Deportiva.

Obeng scored in the early stages of the second half to put Oviedo ahead of the match after an assist from veteran midfielder Angel Montoro.

Villareal B started their comeback by getting the equaliser in the 62nd minute through Juan Carlos Arana Gomez.

The home side left it very late in the match to complete their comeback after Senegalese teenager Mamadou Mbacke scored the match winner in stoppage time.

Oviedo continue to endure their bad start to the 2022-23 campaign as they lie in the relegation zone after 14 rounds with just 13 points.

The former Ghana U23 forward has one goal in 13 appearances in the Spanish second-tier this season.