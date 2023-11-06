Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng scores in Huesca's win over Amorebieta 

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng scored the match winner in Huesca's recent victory over Amorebieta in the Spanish second division.

During this thrilling encounter, Obeng delivered the decisive blow, notching the match-winning goal for Huesca.

It marked the second goal of the season for the former Ghana U-23 captain in the ongoing campaign.

Obeng's journey to securing the winning goal had its twists.

He initially found the net in the first half, only to see his effort disallowed by the video assistant referee due to a handball.

Nevertheless, the Ghanaian international demonstrated resilience by converting a crucial penalty in the second half, sealing all three points for Huesca.

With this significant victory, Huesca currently occupies the 20th position on the league table, accumulating 12 points after participating in 14 games this season.

In turn, Samuel Obeng has made 13 appearances, impressively scoring two goals thus far in the season.