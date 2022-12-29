Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng set for Real Oviedo departure

Ghanaian forward Samuel Gyaaba Obeng is on the verge of leaving Spanish side Real Oviedo.

The 25-year-old could be deemed surplus to requirement following the arrival of Mexican centre-back Santiago Román.

The arrival of the South American means one of three forwards - Borja Bastón, Sergi Enrich and Samuel Obeng will leave the club in the next transfer window.

The chips according to multiple sources in Spain falls on the young Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng.

The Ghanaian has made 19 league appearances this season, totaling 626 minutes in which he has scored just a goal.

However, the team's top scorer Borja Bastón has netted eight times in 1,737 minutes, spread over 21 league games, and that of Sergi Enrich, who has scored 2 goals in the 1,034 minutes he has played for the team this season.

If his departure is confirmed, the Ghanaian striker would leave with 112 official matches in the Real Oviedo shirt.

Almost 5,000 minutes in which he has scored 15 goals. Some remarkable figures for a player who arrived for the subsidiary in the summer of 2019, and who would leave as one of the players with the most participation in the club in recent years.