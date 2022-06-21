Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng signs new Real Oviedo contract until 2024

Former Ghana U-23 attacker Samuel Obeng has agreed to a new contract extension with Spanish club Real Oviedo until 2024.

The Ghanaian forward's contract was due to expire next year, but he has decided to extend it for another year.

Ghanasoccernet has learnt that the new contract provides a better financial reward for Obeng, who has been a dedicated servant of the club.

The 25-year-old has been at Oviedo since 2019, joining them from fellow Spanish side Calahorra FC.

Obeng scored eight goals in 35 games last season. He'll be hoping to keep his spot on the team for next season.

Real Ovideo finished seventh in the Segunda last season, missing out on promotion to La Liga, and they are expected to challenge for a spot in the 2022-23 season.