Ghanaian forward Samuel Ofori completes move to Al-Jalil SC in Jordan

Published on: 21 July 2023
Nsoatreman FC's forward, Samuel Ofori, has successfully secured a transfer to Jordanian top-flight side Al-Jalil SC during the ongoing transfer window.

The 27-year-old striker garnered significant attention from clubs both domestically and internationally after his impressive performances last season with the Ghana Premier League debutants.

Ofori emerged as one of the most sought-after attackers in the transfer market, thanks to his stellar displays in the Ghanaian top-flight throughout the previous season. Despite interest from various clubs, the talented forward has chosen to make the move to Al-Jalil SC in Jordan.

Last season, Samuel Ofori showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Nsoatreman FC, becoming their top scorer with 10 goals. He played a pivotal role in guiding the club to the semifinals of the FA Cup and ensuring their retention of Premier League status by the end of the season.

With his successful transfer to Al-Jalil SC, the budding attacker is expected to play a crucial role for his new team in Jordan, bringing his goal-scoring abilities and talents to the Jordanian top-flight.

