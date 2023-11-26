GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh expresses joy after shining in Gabala FK's 4-0 win over Turan

Published on: 26 November 2023
Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh expressed sheer delight and gratitude after inspiring Gabala FK to a resounding 4-0 triumph over Turan in the Azerbaijani top-flight league.

In a dazzling display that broke his team's five-game winless streak, Tetteh scored and assisted to help his team triumph in the crucial encounter at the Seher Stadionu on Saturday.

After the game, Tetteh took to social media to share his excitement, posting, "A goal & Assist Today. Great Fight from the Team we keep going #GodIsTheReason," reflecting his individual achievement while highlighting the collective effort of the team.

Gabala initiated their scoring spree with a goal from acheria just before half-time. Tetteh then doubled the lead shortly after the break with a well-executed play.  Aouacheria sealed the deal with his third goal, completing the mauling with just five minutes remaining on the clock.

Since joining Gabala in September, Samuel Tetteh has wasted no time in making a significant impact, amassing eight appearances in the league for the club. His recent standout performance adds another feather to his cap, solidifying his position as a key player for Gabala FK.

The emphatic win not only brings joy to Gabala's fans but also signifies a turning point for the team, breaking their streak of five games without a victory.

