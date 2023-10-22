Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh scores first league goal as Gabala lose heavily to Araz-Nakhchivan

Former Black Stars forward Samuel Tetteh bagged his first goal in the Azerbaijani Premier League for FK Gabala against Araz-Naxçıvan PFK on Sunday afternoon.

Tetteh's first half strike couldn't stop a nine-man Gabala side from suffering a 4-1 thrashing in the hands of Araz at the Gabala City Stadium.

It was the visitors who broke the deadlock of the match after 32 minutes through midfielder Turan Manafov.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian forward made the scoreline even in the 37th minute, but Araz retook the lead with a goal from Ghanaian midfielder Kadiri Mohammed before recess.

Congolese forward Elvis Mashike and Bosnian player Mico Kuzmanovic scored in the 69th and 72nd minutes to seal the victory for Araz.

Gabala finished the match with nine players following red cards to Ilkin Qyrtymov in the first half and Osama Khalaila in the second half.

Tetteh has made five appearances in the Azerbaijani topflight since joining from Turkey and has scored once.