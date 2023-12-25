Ghanaian forward Sean Adarkwa scores hat trick in thrilling 4-4 draw against Hartlepool

English-born Ghanaian forward Sean Adarkwa delivered a spectacular hat trick for Wealdstone in a heart-stopping 4-4 draw against Hartlepool United in a National League clash that left spectators on the edge of their seats.

The game at Grosvenor Vale unfolded as a rollercoaster of emotions, with Adarkwa's prowess on full display. Wealdstone initially surged ahead with a commanding 3-0 lead, initiated by Max Kretzchmar's opener, and further fortified by Adarkwa's clinical double.

However, defensive lapses allowed Hartlepool United to mount a spirited comeback. Just before halftime, Callum Cooke and Joe Grey capitalised on errors, narrowing the gap and setting the stage for a thrilling second half.

As the game progressed, Adarkwa once again stole the spotlight, completing his hat trick and extending Wealdstone's lead to 4-2. The drama continued as former Wealdstone player Josh Umerah, now with Hartlepool United, ignited hopes of a comeback with a goal against his former club.

The tension reached its peak in the dying moments when Mitch Hancox unleashed a stunning 30-yard strike in the 90th minute, sealing an astonishing comeback for Hartlepool United and securing the 4-4 draw.

This thrilling encounter showcased the unpredictable nature of football and left fans in awe of Adarkwa's remarkable performance. The National League continues to deliver gripping moments, keeping football enthusiasts eagerly anticipating each match.