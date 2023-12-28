Ghanaian forward Sean Adarkwa shines as Wealdstone secures victory against Maidenhead

English-born Ghanaian striker Sean Adarkwa continues to make waves in the National League, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess with a remarkable fifth goal in just three games.

The latest feat unfolded at York Road, where Wealdstone claimed a convincing 2-0 victory against Maidenhead.

Adarkwa, riding high on exceptional form, left an indelible mark on the game with a breathtaking curling opener from the edge of the area. His remarkable goal set the tone for Wealdstone's dominance, further solidified by Max Kretzschmar's penalty that secured a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first half.

In the second half, Wealdstone displayed defensive resilience, maintaining the lead and securing a clean sheet.

Despite Maidenhead's spirited efforts, including a close call from a header that rattled off the crossbar, Wealdstone held their ground.

The intense encounter has set the stage for a compelling rematch on New Year's Day at The Vale, promising another thrilling clash between these two sides.

Adarkwa's goal-scoring spree adds to Wealdstone's attacking prowess, making him a standout performer in the National League.