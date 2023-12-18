Ghanaian forward Sean Adarkwa's heroics propel Wealdstone to victory over Dagenham & Redbridge

English-born Ghanaian striker Sean Adarkwa etched his name into Wealdstone's history with a stellar performance, securing a decisive 2-0 victory against Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League.

Adarkwa's impact extended beyond a full 90-minute presence on the field; it included a sensational goal that sent waves of excitement through the stands. Despite a goalless first half, the Daggers struggled to contain Wealdstone after the restart.

The breakthrough came when Sean Adarkwa expertly headed home Tarryn Allarakhia's cross from a corner, breaking the deadlock and putting Wealdstone in the lead. As the match approached its conclusion, Tarryn Allarakhia, initially the provider, turned scorer, sealing the victory with a well-placed finish in added time.

The win propels Wealdstone to the 13th spot on the league table with 29 points after 22 games. With this momentum, Wealdstone sets its sights on an upcoming home game against Billericay in the FA Trophy Round Three.

Sean Adarkwa's remarkable season continues to shine, with 14 appearances and four goals in the National League. His contributions were pivotal in securing this significant triumph for Wealdstone, leaving fans and teammates alike in celebration.