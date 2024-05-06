Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil delighted after securing maiden league title with Hamrun Spartans

Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil, elder brother of Joseph Paintsil, beams with pride as he secures his maiden league title with Maltese outfit Hamrun Spartans.

Having made the move as a free agent from Austrian club Hartberg last summer, the 27-year-old wasted no time in making his presence felt within the Hamrun ranks.

Over the course of the recently concluded season, Paintsil's impact was undeniable, as he notched up an impressive tally of seven goals in 23 appearances.

Spearheading Hamrun Spartans to the league crown, Seth Paintsil has left an indelible mark on the Maltese football landscape, his name now forever woven into its rich tapestry.

Expressing his elation, Seth took to his social media platforms to share his joy at clinching the league title with Hamrun Spartans.