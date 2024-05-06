Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil leads Hamrun to League glory in debut season

Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil, etched his name into Maltese football folklore by spearheading Hamrun Spartans to an unexpected league triumph.

The 27-year-old attacker joined the club last summer as a free agent and quickly established himself as one of the pivotal figures in the team.

His blend of speed, skill, and clinical finishing added a new dimension to the team's attack.

His seven goals in 23 appearances provided crucial momentum for Hamrun Spartans as they navigated their way through a fiercely competitive league campaign.

Each goal seemed to carry the weight of destiny, propelling the team closer to their ultimate goal.

As the season reached its climax, Hamrun Spartans found themselves in a neck-and-neck battle for the title.

With every match, Paintsil led by example, inspiring his teammates to raise their game to new heights.

His leadership both on and off the pitch galvanized the squad, instilling a belief that the impossible was within reach.

Hamrun finished on the summit of the table with 62 points.