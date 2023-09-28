GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil reacts after scoring debut goal for new club Hamrun Spartans 

Published on: 28 September 2023
Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil is excited to have scored his first goal of the season for Hamrun Spartans against Gudja United in the Maltese topflight league.

The match, held at the Victor Tedesco Stadium, saw Paintsil shine as he netted the opening goal in the 17th minute, granting the Spartans an early advantage.

Malta international forward Luke Montebello further bolstered the home side's lead with a well-timed goal just before the halftime whistle.

Montebello wasn't finished yet, as he struck again eleven minutes into the second half, sealing a convincing 3-0 victory for the Spartans.

Following the successful outing, Paintsil took to Twitter to express his joy, writing, "Delighted to score my first goal of the season plus 3 points in the bag. Come on Spartans."

His performance undoubtedly played a pivotal role in securing a crucial win for the team.

 

 

 

