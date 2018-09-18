Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil scores debut goal for Austrian side Admira Wacker

Ghanaian striker Seth Paintsil netted his first goal for Admira Wacker in their home loss to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

Paintsil's goal was not enough for Admira, who were beaten 3-2 by Graz at the Bundesstadion Südstadt.

The 22-year-old scored in the 24th minute to cancel Graz's early lead.

His side then went on to take lead but Graz scored twice in final 15 minutes to take full spoils.

The defeat leaves Admira 10th on the log after seven games.

Paintsil joined Admira from Finnish side FF Jaro.