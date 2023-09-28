Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil scores debut goal in Hamrun Spartans big win in Malta

Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil scored his first goal for new Hamrun Spartans in the Maltese Premier League when they beat Gudja United on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old attacker opened the scoring of the match to give the Spartans the advantage in the 17th minute at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

Malta international forward Luke Montebello doubled the lead for the home side a few minutes to the half-time break.

Montebello scored again to increase the tally for Spartans eleven minutes after the interval to complete the 3-0 victory.

Ghanaian duo James Arthur and Gabriel Mensah featured in the game for Gudja with the former starting and the latter coming on as a substitute.

Paintsil has played six matches for Hamrun across all competitions this season, scoring once and assisting another in the process.