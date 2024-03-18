Ghanaian forward Shakur Mohammed makes MLS debut in Orlando City's game against Atlanta United

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Shakur Mohammed has finally made his debut in the Major League Soccer.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate came on in the second half as Orlando City suffered a defeat to Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Goals from Saba Lobjanidze and Giorgos Giakoumakis ensured the former MLS champions strolled to victory at home.

However, Mohammed showed glimpses of quality after coming on in the second half and looks set to take the MLS by storm as a rookie.

The 20-year-old left to the United States to continue his career and education after graduating from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

Shakur was the second overall pick from the 2023 MLS draft after excelling during his two-year college football at Duke University.

The young forward will be hoping to make a name for himself as he follows the footsteps of legendary Ghanaians to have played in the USA Soccer League.