Ghanaian forward Sirlord Conteh on target as Paderborn eliminate Werder Bremen in DFB Pokal

German-Ghanaian forward Sirlord Calvin Conteh was on target for SC Paderborn when they beat SV Werder Bremen on penalties in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday.

Conteh was one of the goal scorers in the 2-2 regular time stalemate before the game headed to penalty shootouts.

Paderborn struck first in the match through Felix Platte in the 22nd minute before Conteh increased the advantage with three minutes to halftime after connecting a pass from Julian Justvan.

Bremen rallied from two goals down to claim a draw with the goals coming from Leonardo Bittencourt and Mitchell Weiser in the 64th and 85th minutes respectively.

Conteh was substituted in the 63rd minute and was replaced with another German-Ghanaian player Richmond Tachie who joined Paderborn in the summer.

Tachie who was trained at Borussia Dortmund scored the final penalty to send Paderborn through to the next round as they won 5-4 in the shootouts.

Conteh has scored three goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances in all competitions for Paderborn this season.