Ghanaian forward Tariqu Fosu released by Brentford after three-year spell.

English Premier League side, Brentford has released Ghanaian forward Tariqe Fosu ahead of his contract expiration in June.

The former Charlton Athletic forward joined Brentford and had a fruitful spell playing 63 times. During his stay he recorded five goals to his name eventually helping Brentford to gain Premier League status at the end of the 2020/21 season in a campaign in which he recorded four goals and assists each.

Fosu was nominated for the PFA Fans' Championship Player of the Month award in January after scoring twice in three league games.

In March 2022, the Ghanaian made his Premier League debut as a late substitute in a 2-1 loss to Leicester City, acquiring vital top-flight experience.

Fosu was loaned out to Sky Bet Championship side Stoke City for the first part of the 2022/23 season.

He later moved on loan to Rotherham United in January, where he made 19 appearances and played a key role in the Millers' survival in the second division.