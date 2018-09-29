Ghanaian forward Tarique Fosu scores as Charlton Athletic share spoils with Luton Town

English-born Ghanaian winger Tarique Fosu-Henry was on target for Charlton Athletic as they played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Luton Town in the English League One on Saturday afternoon.

The former Reading FC wideman suffered a hamstring injury towards the tail end of the campaign last term, which ruled him out of the start of the ongoing season.

He put the Addicks ahead from 12 yards in the 23rd minute before Harry Cornik pulled parity for the hosts in the 74th minute.

Irish forward James Collins looked to have given Luton Town the win with a cracking goal in the 81st minute but a last-gasp strike by Chris Solly helped the visitors secured a vital away point.

Fosu was replaced by Nick Ajose in the 87th minute.