Finnish-born Ghanaian forward Terry Ablade was on the scoresheet for Fulham u-21's 3-2 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in a match played on Friday evening.

Brighton started the game brightly, with Luca Barrington being slid through on goal five minutes into the game. However, instead of shooting, he chose a low cross, which was cleared by Fulham defender Odutayo. Fulham responded with a long-range attempt from Luke Harris, which was easily gathered by Brighton goalkeeper Killian Cahill.

As the first half progressed, Fulham's aggressive pressure began to unsettle the visitors. Ablade was able to race down McNally's lofted pass, forcing a defender to head the ball away for a corner. However, it was Brighton who took the lead in the 33rd minute, with Andy Moran latching onto a rebound and scoring.

Ablade was able to equalize for Fulham just seconds before halftime, setting up an enthralling second half. Brighton regained the lead in the 60th minute, but Fulham quickly responded with a goal from Jack Hinshelwood to level the score once again.

Oliver Gofford put Fulham ahead for the first time in the match, making it 3-2 in the 82nd minute. Martial Godo then secured all three points for the Cottagers in the 87th minute, ensuring that they finished the game as deserved winners.

The win moves Fulham up to 5th place in the Premier League 2 Division 2 table, with 31 points from 20 matches. With promising young talents like Ablade in their ranks, the future looks bright for Fulham's u-21 team.