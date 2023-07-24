Ghanaian forward Torfiq Ali-Abubakar on target in TPS Turku win over IF Gnistan

Ghanaian forward Torfiq Ali-Abubakar put up an impressive performance for his side Turun Palloseura (TPS) as they beat IF Gnistan in a crucial away match on Sunday afternoon.

The forward helped his team secure a 3-0 win over their opponents as he scored the third goal to cap off a magnificent performance for the away side.

TPS got off to an excellent start but had to wait until nearly halftime to strike the back of the net. Riku Riski scored a minute before halftime with a terrific finish to put the visitors up 1-0 at the break.

In the 56th minute of the contest, Nigerian Salisu Abdullahi "Alhaji" Gero increased the away team's advantage to make it 2-0.

Deep into the additional time, the Ghanaian forward scored the third goal of the game, giving the Black and Whites a 3-0 victory.

This season, the 22-year-old Ghanaian attacker has four goals in 13 games.