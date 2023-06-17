Ghanaian forward Torric Jebrin wins man of the match award in Nepal

Ghanaian forward Torric Jebrin put in a remarkable performance, earning the Man of the Match award, as Friends Club Kupondol secured a resounding victory against APF in the Nepalese A Division League.

Jebrin, formerly of Hearts of Oak, showcased his skills by finding the back of the net in the 15th minute to open the scoring.

Friends Club Kupondol continued their dominance throughout the match, with Bikash Thapa adding a second goal in the 31st minute.

Aminu Rafiq, another Ghanaian talent, contributed to the team's success by scoring in the 71st minute, extending their lead to 3-0.

Akhrorbek sealed the victory with a goal in the 82nd minute, resulting in an impressive 4-0 triumph.

Aminu Rafiq, who previously played for Wa Suntaa, has been an instrumental player for Friends Club Kupondol.

In 21 league appearances, he has netted an impressive 14 goals, provided one assist, and earned two Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

The convincing win against APF Football Club proved crucial for Friends Club Kupondol as it helped them avoid relegation on the final day of the season.