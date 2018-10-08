Ghanaian forward Veronica Appiah stars as Callais FF beat Lillers FC in France

Ghanaian female striker Veronica Appiah played a vital role in Callais FF 3-1 victory over Liller FC.

The striker was in devastating form and created several chances, with two assists in the win over the weekend.

Veronica could have scored on the day but she was man marked but found space to create for her teammates.

In an interview with Goodnews FM, the striker admitted in as much her effort to bang in hat trick against the home team proved futile, she is happy her team won and she played a major role in that victory.

“Football is a team work and in as much as I was looking forward to score a hat trick which I couldn’t, I am happy that my team won which I played a major role in it together with my team mates.” Veronica Appiah said.

The lethal striker is now aiming to focus on the next game and also aiming to improve on her performance.