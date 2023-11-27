GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 November 2023
Ghanaian forward Winfred Amoah shines with assist in DSV Leoben victory

Ghanaian winger Winfred Amoah displayed his playmaking skills to help DSV Leoben secure a well-deserved 2-0 victory in the Austrian ADMIRAL 2 league.

The home side dominated the encounter with superior possession and more shots on target. Amoah, starting the game and playing for 89 minutes, played a pivotal role in DSV Leoben's triumph.

DSV Leoben began the game strongly as Deni Alar found the net in the 4th minute, with Winfred Amoah providing the crucial assist.

Alar continued his goal-scoring spree, securing his second and Leoben's second in the 12th minute, assisted by Moritz Heinrich.

Despite SK Sturm II having opportunities to bounce back, strikes from Camara and Demaku hit the post while  Amoah and Weberbauer had two missed chances failing to further extend their lead.

With this victory, DSV Leoben looks forward to their next league game against SV Horn away. Amoah's instrumental performance and his contribution to the team's success mark a promising start to the Ghanaian winger's journey in the Austrian ADMIRAL 2 league.

