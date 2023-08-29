Ghanaian forward Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim picks up MOTM award in Hong Kong

Ghanaian forward Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim has claimed the prestigious Player of the Match title for his outstanding performance in the Hong Kong Premier League clash between BC Rangers and Sham Shui Po.

Ibrahim's exceptional display on the field contributed significantly to BC Rangers' dominant victory over the weekend.

In a commanding showcase of his skills, the young attacker secured a remarkable hat-trick, guiding his team to a resounding 9-0 triumph. His impressive goal-scoring feat not only highlighted his individual prowess but also played an instrumental role in securing the team's convincing victory.

Ibrahim's remarkable hat-trick, combined with BC Rangers' overall dominance, marks a promising and impactful start to their journey in the Hong Kong Premier League.

This compelling performance sets an enthusiastic tone for the season ahead, suggesting an exciting period of football competition.

With his current tally of three goals and one assist in a single match, Ibrahim has undoubtedly made a powerful statement on the pitch.