Ghanaian forward Yaw Annor picks up MOTM award after inspiring Ismaily SC win

Ghanaian forward Yaw Annor put on an outstanding performance for Ismaily SC, earning him the coveted Man of the Match award during their victory over Al Ittihad Alexandria in the Egyptian Premier League.

Annor showcased his goal-scoring prowess by finding the back of the net for the first time this season in Ismaily SC's impressive 3-1 win over Al Ittihad on Tuesday. The former Ashantigold star played the full match, contributing significantly to his team's success on their home turf in the week's fixture.

Ismaily took an early lead with Hamdi Nagguez scoring just seven minutes into the clash at the Ismaïlia Stadium. However, the visitors managed to level the score with a goal from Mabululu in the 30th minute. Shortly before halftime, Abdel Rahman Magdi secured Ismaily's advantage with another goal.

Annor sealed the victory for the host six minutes into the second half. The Togolese-Ghanaian forward has had an impressive start to the season, making an impact by scoring in his debut game for the club.

The 25-year-old joined Ismaily SC in July 2022 following an outstanding season that saw him claim the Ghana Premier League Golden Boot in 2021/22.