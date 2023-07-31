GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Ghanaian forward Yaw Paintsil on target as Tromso IL stun leaders Bodo/Glimt in Norway

Published on: 31 July 2023
Ghanaian forward Yaw Paintsil on target as Tromso IL stun leaders Bodo/Glimt in Norway

Norwegian-born Ghanaian attacker Yaw Paintsil scored his third goal of the season on the Norwegian Eliteserien when Tromso IL stunned league leaders Bodo/Glimt.

A goal in each half of the round 16 fixture ensured Tromso claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory in the end at the Aspmyra Stadium in Bodo on Sunday night.

The visitors got the breakthrough of the encounter in the 21st minute when the young midfielder Jacob Romsaas scored to put them ahead.

Paintsil doubled the advantage and sealed the victory for Tromso in the 63nd minute after he was set by Danish defender Niklas Brondsted Vesterlund Nielsen.

The important victory over Bodo/Glimt has moved Tromso to the third position on the league standings with 33 points from 16 games. They are trailing the spot by eight points.

Paintsil joined Tromso at the beginning of the 2023 campaign from lower-tier Kjelsås Fotball. He has three goals and one assist in 14 appearances so far in the Norwegian top-flight.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more