Ghanaian forward Yaw Paintsil scores 2nd goal of the season in Tromso comeback victory

Norwegian-born Ghanaian forward Wiston Robin Yaw Paintsil was on target for Tromso IL in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday when they beat Stabaek Fotball.

Tromso came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Stabaek in the matchday 11 encounter at the Romssa Arena.

The visitors opened the scoring of the match as early as the 7th minute through forward Kasper Hogh.

Paintsil scored to draw the home side levelled in the 15th minute after he set up veteran midfielder Ruben Jenssen.

Norwegian forward Vergard Erlien got Tromso in the lead ten minutes from the break after converting a penalty kick, and that eventually won the match for them.

Paintsil played 72 minutes of the game after he was replaced by Guinean forward Mai Traore.

Stabaek ended the game with ten men after Hogh was sent off towards the end of the match.

Tromso moved to the second place on the league standings with Sunday's victory with 23 points from 11 matches, 8 points behind leaders Bodo/Glimt.

Paintsil has scored twice in 9 appearances for Tromso in the Norwegian top division since the start of the 2023 season.