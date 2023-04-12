Ghanaian forward Zubairu Ibrahim excels in Serbia Super Liga with FK Jedinstvo Ub

Ghanaian prodigy Zubairu Ibrahim is making waves in the Serbia Super Liga, as he continues to shine for FK Jedinstvo Ub.

The former Kumasi King Faisal FC starlet has been putting in impressive performances for the Red and Whites this season, earning himself plaudits and attention from fans and pundits alike.

As the team gears up for their upcoming clash against FK Radnicki Sremska Mitrovica, Ibrahim took to social media to express his mindset going into the game.

"It's a mindset," the 18-year-old wrote, reflecting his positive attitude and determination to succeed.

Ibrahim has already made a significant impact at FK Jedinstvo Ub, contributing three goals and three assists in 16 matches.

The young forward's pace, skill, and eye for goal have caught the attention of fans and scouts, both in Serbia and abroad.

Born in Ghana, Ibrahim has represented his country at the U-20 level, showcasing his talent on the international stage.

His performances in Serbia have further underlined his potential, and he is widely tipped for a bright future in the game.