Ghanaian forward Zubairu Ibrahim knocking on Black Stars door with Red-Hot form for Partizan

Ghanaian forward Zubairu Ibrahim continues to make a strong case for a call-up to the Black Stars after another impressive performance for Partizan in the Serbian Super League.

The former King Faisal star found the net in Partizan’s 4-1 victory over Tekstilac Odzaci in round 26 over the weekend.

A brace from Nemanja Nikolic, along with goals from Ibrahim Zubairu and Bibras Natcho, ensured a dominant win that keeps Partizan firmly in second place with 53 points.

Petar Barac scored the only goal for the opposition.

Zubairu has been in red-hot form this season, tallying nine goals in 23 appearances, making him one of the top-performing Ghanaian players abroad.

His consistent displays could put him in contention for a spot in the Black Stars squad as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.

Ghana is set to face Chad and Madagascar in crucial qualifying matches, and with his current form, Zubairu could be a valuable addition toOtto Addo's squad as they aim to secure a spot at the global showpiece.