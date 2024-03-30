Ghanaian forward Zubairu Ibrahim scores in FK Jedinstvo Ub's win

Ghanaian forward Zubairu Ibrahim continued his impressive form last Friday, contributing a goal to propel FK Jedinstvo Ub to a commanding 2-0 victory over Metalac in the Serbian Prva Liga.

The 19-year-old, formerly of King Faisal, has been in outstanding form since joining the Red-Whites, showcasing his skills and making significant contributions throughout the ongoing season.

FK Jedinstvo wasted no time asserting dominance in the match, breaking the deadlock just five minutes into the game through Serbian Danilo Miladinovic.

In the second half, Ibrahim added to the lead with a goal in the 61st minute, bringing his total goal involvements for the season to 13.

He has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 24 league appearances.

With this victory, FK Jedinstvo Ub climbed to the third position on the Serbian First League table, amassing 43 points from 27 matches.

Looking ahead, Zubairu Ibrahim will aim to maintain his brilliant form as FK Jedinstvo Ub travel to face Indija in their next match.