FC Magdeburg defender Daniel Heber, who is of Ghanaian descent, has been included in Sofascore's 2. Bundesliga team of the week following his impressive performance against Rostock.

Heber started for his team in their home match on Sunday, which saw FCM secure a 3-0 victory in front of a packed MDCC Arena.

Despite an early chance for Rostock's Dressel and a long-range attempt from FCM's Condé, it was Conde who scored the first goal of the match for FCM in the 30th minute. The score remained 1-0 going into halftime, with no changes from either side.

In the second half, FCM's Ceka doubled their lead with a goal in the 60th minute, followed by a second goal ten minutes later to make it 3-0.

Throughout the match, Heber played with full intensity, impressing fans and earning his spot in Sofascore's Bundesliga team of the week.

Heber's performance was instrumental in securing the important home win for FC Magdeburg, who currently sit in 15th place in the league table. Fans of the club will be hoping to see more standout performances from Heber and the team in the coming matches.