Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko celebrate 88th anniversary

Asante Kotoko are celebrating a significant milestone as they mark their 88th anniversary.

In a statement released to commemorate this special day, the club expressed their pride and influence on Ghanaian football: "88 years of Greatness, 88 years of impacting Ghana Football and being the lighthouse of our game."

Asante Kotoko hold a prominent position in African football and are widely regarded as one of the continent's top professional clubs. In the context of Ghana, they stand as the most successful and dominant team, boasting an impressive record of achievements.

With 24 league titles and 9 FA Cup victories, Asante Kotoko have consistently demonstrated their prowess on the domestic stage. Moreover, the club's achievements extend beyond Ghana's borders, having clinched the African Champions League trophy on two occasions.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) recognised Asante Kotoko's excellence by naming them the African club of the 20th century. This prestigious accolade underscores the club's enduring impact and legacy in the realm of football.

Asante Kotoko's 88-year journey has been marked by triumphs, dedication, and a strong commitment to the sport.