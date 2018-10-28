GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko console English Premier League side Leicester City

Published on: 28 October 2018
Asante Kotoko console Leicester City

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko are sympathizing with Leicester City whose owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is reported to be on board a helicopter that crashed outside the club's stadium.

The helicopter crashed in a ball of flames in the club's car park on Saturday after a Premier League match.

Officials from the club and Vichai's company, duty-free giant King Power International, declined to comment on whether he was in the helicopter when it spiralled out of control and crashed around an hour after the game.

According to eyewitnesses, the helicopter just cleared the top of the stadium before it started to spin. It then plummeted to the ground and burst into flames.

A spokesman for the Midlands club said on Saturday: "We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium."

Kotoko on Sunday Tweeted: ''Our thoughts are with @LCFC and everyone affected by last night's incident at the King Power Stadium.''

 

