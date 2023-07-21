Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko reveal hefty debt

At a recent meeting with the Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, club legends, and executives of the National Circles Council, it was disclosed that the club is facing a substantial debt over GHC3 million.

The financial burden has put the team in a challenging position as they prepare for the upcoming football season.

The debt not only includes outstanding financial obligations but also unpaid salary owed to the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Asante Kotoko's financial situation has prompted the need for around GHS5 million to settle these debts and facilitate the recruitment of new players for the upcoming season.

During the meeting held at Manhyia on Friday, the club's legends and members of the National Circles Council expressed their appreciation to Otumfuo for the audience and pledged to continue their unwavering support for the club.

To address these financial challenges and steer the club in the right direction, a new board and management team will be formed before the start of the new football season.

Meanwhile, former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has been tasked by Otumfuo to find a new coach for Asante Kotoko, adding an important responsibility to the team's list of priorities.