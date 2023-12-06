GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko to embark on tour of Europe

Published on: 06 December 2023
Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will embark on an European tour ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season. 

While some specific details are still being finalized, the press launch on Friday December 8, 2023, will offer a comprehensive overview of the planned Euro tour, including general itinerary and schedule

The others expected to be touched on during the presser include expected duration and training regime, goals and objectives for the pre-season program, opportunities for media access and engagement

The event will also feature opening remarks from club officials and key stakeholders, interactive Q&A session and Photo opportunities

The press conference will take place at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi.

Asante Kotoko have been revived since their 1-0 win over champions Medeama in a Ghana Premier League match back in November 19.

They have since gone on to win their last three matches including an FA Cup triumph over Nations FC.

