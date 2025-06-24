Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak express strong interest in Black Stars and Nations FC defender Razak Simpson

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have set sights on securing the services of Black Stars and Nations FC defender Razak Simpson this summer.

Simpson, who is the captain of Nations FC has emerged as a priority target for several clubs including Hearts of Oak following a standout campaign. The centre-back made 25 appearances and scored four crucial goals in the Ghana Premier League last season.

His consistent performance for the Abrankese-based club earned him the Home-based Player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

According to Kessben FM, Hearts of Oak have verbally enquired about the services of the highly-rated defender as they seek to sign him in the ongoing transfer window. The Phobians are determined to add Simpson to their ranks for the 2025/26 football campaign.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian giants will have to meet Nations FC’s asking price for the transfer of the in-demand defender.

The 26-year-old defender joined Nations FC in summer 2023 and has since established himself as a key member of the team. He was instrumental in the Abrankese-based club’s outstanding Premier League season.

Simpson has become a regular for the Black Stars, since making his debut in November 2024.