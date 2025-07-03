Ghanaian goalie Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro pens long-term deal with AZ Alkmaar

Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro has reaffirmed his commitment to AZ Alkmaar by signing a five-and-a-half-year contract extension with the Eredivisie outfit, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030.

The 21-year-old, who has steadily risen through the ranks at AZ, was rewarded with an extended stay following a season where he firmly established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Owusu-Oduro featured in 30 Eredivisie matches during the 2024-25 campaign, showcasing maturity, composure, and reliability beyond his years.

The announcement came with a double dose of celebration, as the contract extension coincided with his birthday.

“It’s a great moment, not just for me, but also for the club,” he told AZ’s official website. “AZ has confidence in me, and I have confidence in AZ. Then it's not difficult to say â€˜yes’.”

Sporting director Max Huiberts praised the young goalkeeper’s development and temperament, stating, “He’s a very stable personality who remains calm in all circumstances - a vital quality for a goalkeeper.”

Born in Purmerend, Netherlands, Owusu-Oduro has represented the Dutch youth teams at U16, U20, and U21 levels, but remains eligible to feature for Ghana at the senior international level.

His growth and loyalty to AZ highlight not just his immense talent, but also a deep-rooted dedication to the club that nurtured him - an inspiring chapter in what promises to be a stellar career.