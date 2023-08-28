GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian goalkeeper Clement Ashietey Boye departs Albanian club Tomori Berat

Published on: 28 August 2023
Ghanaian goalkeeper Clement Ashietey Boye has parted ways with Albanian club Tomori Berat.

The 21-year-old's departure comes as the club has decided to release him from its roster.

Boye's tenure at Tomori Berat has come to a close, and he remains in Albania as he seeks fresh opportunities to continue his football journey.

The young goalkeeper's versatility and experience have been honed through previous stints in Ethiopia and Malta.

Having ventured across multiple football landscapes, Boye's departure from Tomori Berat opens up new horizons for his career.

As he embarks on the quest for his next chapter in the sport, fans and enthusiasts alike will be keen to follow his path and see where his talents take him next.

