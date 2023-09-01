Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura joins HIK on loan

Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura has signed for Danish second-tier side Hellerup IK on loan.
The Right to Dream Academy graduate joins HIK on a season long loan from FC Nordsjaelland on transfer deadline day.
The move is expected to help the youngster gain more experience as he continues the development of his career.
"In order for me to develop as much as possible, it is important to get playing time - especially when you are a goalkeeper. I know HIK from my loan in the spring, and I am looking forward to the chance to come back here in the autumn and get some match minutes in my legs and gloves," said Ogura.
Ogura joined FC Nordsjaelland in 2020, spending most of his time with the U20's. He spent last season on loan at Hellerup and will return for another season.