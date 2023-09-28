Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura scores own goal on Hellerup IK in Denmark

Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura had an unfortunate debut for Hellerup IK in the Danish Cup, as he scored an own goal in a 3-0 defeat to Brøndby.

Emmanuel Ogura, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, recently returned to Hellerup IK on loan from Nordsjaelland. He made his debut for the club in the Danish Cup match against Brøndby.

The match began with Yuito Suzuki opening the scoring for Brøndby in the 22nd minute, giving the visitors the lead. Brøndby extended their lead further when Oscar Schwartau scored just three minutes after the opening goal.

As the first half ended, Brøndby held a commanding two-goal advantage, thanks to the goals from Yuito Suzuki and Oscar Schwartau.

Unfortunately for Hellerup IK and Ogura, the match ended on a sour note as the Ghanaian goalkeeper scored an own goal, sealing Brøndby's 3-0 victory in the third round of the Danish Cup.

It was a challenging debut for Emmanuel Ogura, but he will hope for better outings in the future as he continues his loan spell with Hellerup IK.