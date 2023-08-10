Ghanaian goalkeeper Felix Annan draws inspiration from Edwin van der Sar

Ghanaian goalkeeper Felix Annan, who recently made his move to English club Carlton Town, has shared his admiration for former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, revealing that the Dutch legend was his role model during his formative years.

The former Asante Kotoko captain, who played a pivotal role in Carlton Town's recent English FA Cup victory against Quorn, emphasised his commitment to learning from top goalkeepers to enhance his skills.

In the match against Quorn, Annan showcased his goalkeeping prowess, making crucial saves that contributed to Carlton Town's 2-0 triumph. Reflecting on his development, he stated, "You know I am someone who learns a lot. I learn from all the top goalkeepers, but when I was growing up I looked up to Edwin van der Sar."

He praised van der Sar as one of the greatest goalkeepers and expressed his intention to glean insights from various top-level goalkeepers to improve his own abilities.

Acknowledging the diverse strengths possessed by different goalkeepers, Annan elaborated, "Everyone has his own qualities, so it is better to learn from the best and then you add it to your own." He remains determined to continuously enhance his skills by drawing inspiration from a wide range of goalkeepers' techniques and approaches.

Looking ahead, Annan is fully focused on Carlton Town's upcoming league match against Maltby Main next weekend.