Ghanaian goalkeeper Felix Annan reveals motivation behind move to Carlton Town FC

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan, has revealed that his move to English semi-professional club, Carlton Town FC, was primarily motivated by his desire to be close to his son.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian shot-stopper expressed his excitement and happiness about the decision, emphasizing the significant role his son played in making the choice.

After considering his options for a tough few months, Annan took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and well-wishers. He wrote, "I am delighted to announce being a Miller, Carlton Town FC. It’s been a tough decision for me some couple of months now but I am happy finally I found a new wonderful home & being close to my son, who I made this choice for."

Annan's career began at Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy before signing for Asante Kotoko. Over the years, he gained valuable experience during loan spells with Real Tamale United in 2014 and the West African Football Academy in 2015.

The goalkeeper's move to Carlton Town FC marks a new chapter in his career, and he is looking forward to being in close proximity to his son as he continues to pursue his football ambitions.