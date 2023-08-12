Ghanaian goalkeeper Felix Annan takes helm at Pass Move Grin goalkeeping academy

Ghanaian goalkeeper Felix Annan has achieved a remarkable career milestone as he assumes the role of head of Pass Move Grin goalkeeping academy in the UK.

The former Asante Kotoko captain couldn't hide his excitement following his appointment. He shared deep gratitude for this significant opportunity via his official Twitter page.

The appointment to lead the academy stands as a testament to his dedication and expertise within the realm of goalkeeping.

Annan's tweet reflected his enthusiasm and sense of purpose: "Another Great Learning Path Ahead Of The Future. Delighted To Be Appointed Head Of The @PassMoveGrinGK 🧤 Academy. I Want To Thank Everyone At PMG For The Love, Support Since I Arrived Here. It’s A Great Family & Will Also Help The Young GKs With My (1/3)

Knowledge While I Keep Learning All Coaching Philosophies/Courses 🙏🏽❤️🧤✊🏿🇬🇭🇬🇧."'

Another Great Learning Path Ahead Of The Future.Delighted To Be Appointed Head Of The @PassMoveGrin GK 🧤 Academy.I Want To Thank Everyone At PMG For The Love,Support Since I Arrived Here. It’s A Great Family & Will Also Help The Young GK”s With My (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aqkxy7jDlS — Felix Annan (@van_felix12) August 11, 2023

Annan recently joined the English side Carlton Town as a first-choice goalkeeper and is expected to handle both roles well.

This announcement not only underscores Annan's personal achievement but also highlights his commitment to fostering the growth and development of emerging goalkeepers.