Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Amissah returns to Burton Albion from Ross County

Burton Albion have completed the signing of Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Amissah from Ross County for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper leaves the Scottish side just three months into a two-year contract, which was due to run until the summer of 2027. Amissah had initially joined Ross County on a short-term deal in December 2023 before making the move permanent in March this year.

The German-born goalkeeper, who has previously been called up to Ghana’s U-23 national team, made 23 appearances across all competitions for Ross County during the 2023/24 season. Despite his contributions, the Staggies suffered relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Amissah now returns to familiar territory at Burton, having spent a loan spell with the club in 2023 while on the books of Sheffield United. He re-joins the Brewers on a two-year deal, with an option for a further year.

His arrival comes shortly after first-choice keeper Max Crocombe rejected a contract extension and opted to join Championship side Millwall.

“Jordan has gained a lot of experience, playing against Celtic and Rangers in Scotland, and we look forward to working with him and continuing his development,” Burton manager Gary Bowyer told the club’s website.