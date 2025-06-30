GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Amissah returns to Burton Albion from Ross County

Published on: 30 June 2025
Burton Albion have completed the signing of Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Amissah from Ross County for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper leaves the Scottish side just three months into a two-year contract, which was due to run until the summer of 2027. Amissah had initially joined Ross County on a short-term deal in December 2023 before making the move permanent in March this year.

The German-born goalkeeper, who has previously been called up to Ghana’s U-23 national team, made 23 appearances across all competitions for Ross County during the 2023/24 season. Despite his contributions, the Staggies suffered relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Amissah now returns to familiar territory at Burton, having spent a loan spell with the club in 2023 while on the books of Sheffield United. He re-joins the Brewers on a two-year deal, with an option for a further year.

His arrival comes shortly after first-choice keeper Max Crocombe rejected a contract extension and opted to join Championship side Millwall.

“Jordan has gained a lot of experience, playing against Celtic and Rangers in Scotland, and we look forward to working with him and continuing his development,” Burton manager Gary Bowyer told the club’s website.

