Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang convinced style of play matches new club St Patrick’s Athletic

Former West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang has expressed his belief that he will fit seamlessly into the plans of St Patrick’s Athletic after signing a permanent deal with the Irish club.

The 24-year-old has inked a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Dublin-based outfit ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Anang, a Ghanaian-born England youth international, previously spent six months on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic in 2022 before returning to West Ham, where he contributed to their UEFA Conference League victory the following season. His familiarity with the club and its supporters played a significant role in his decision to return.

Speaking about the move, Anang explained how the deal came about and his excitement to rejoin St Patrick’s Athletic:

“I also had a Zoom call with PJ and The Gaffer (Stephen Kenny), and that put the icing on the cake. Stephen told me about his plans for me and the style of play he wants to implement. I feel I'll fit into that and I really bought into what his plans are.”

Anang also expressed his gratitude towards the club’s supporters:

“I also want to speak about the St Patrick's Athletic supporters. They showed me a lot of love when I first came to the club two years ago, so with that factored into my decision too, coming back was a no-brainer really. I'm delighted to get the ball rolling again and to get the deal done.”

Anang’s return to St Patrick’s Athletic is seen as a positive step for both the player and the club, with expectations high for the upcoming season. His familiarity with the team and his confidence in the club's direction under Stephen Kenny suggest a promising future for the Ghanaian goalkeeper in the League of Ireland Premier Division.