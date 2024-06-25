Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang joins Irish club St Patrick's Athletic

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang has rejoined St Patrick's Athletic following the expiration of his contract with English Premier League side West Ham United.

Anang signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to join the Irish outfit ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Ghanaian-born England youth international spent six months on loan at St Patrick's in 2022 before returning to West Ham to win the UEFA Conference League the following season.

However, after seven years and less first-team opportunities, the Ghanaian shot-stopper leaves West Ham on a permanent basis.

“It's very good to be back at the club. St Pat's is where I played most of my senior games (in my career so far), I feel I played my best football at Pat's during my loan in 2022, I really enjoyed my time here so I'm very excited," he told the club's official website.

"The move came about very naturally to be fair, I always kept in touch with Pat Jennings (GK coach) after I left, having chats back and fourth. So as soon he heard that I was available, he got back in touch, and we had a conversation with Ger O'Brien and my agents about what a move back here could mean for me," he added.