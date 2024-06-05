Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang leaves West Ham United

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Joseph Anang will leave West Ham at the end of his contract in June 2024.

The Ghana-born England youth international departs after seven years at East London, where he won the UEFA Europa Conference League with the Hammers.

Despite showing promise at West Ham, Anang faced competition from first choice goalkeepers Areola Apphonse of France and Lukasz Fabianski, largely playing a third-choice role across the campaign.

He made the team 30 times in the just-ended campaign but failed to make an appearance for the club.

Meanwhile, during his seven-year spell, the 23-year-old spent time on loan at EFL clubs Stevenage and Derby County and starred for Irish side St Patrick’s Athletic in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying rounds in 2022.

Anang is expected to find a new club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Ghanaian-English shot-stopper remains eligible to play for the Black Stars.