Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang opens up on St Patrick's Athletic return

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang is back at St Patrick's Athletic after signing a permanent deal.

Anang previously impressed during a loan spell with the club in 2022, and strong relationships played a big role in his return.

The 24-year-old originally joined St Pat's on loan from West Ham in January 2022.

He quickly became a fan favourite, playing every single minute of every game during his loan spell and keeping 12 clean sheets in 30 appearances.

Following the end of his contract with West Ham, Anang opted to return to St Pat's permanently, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He highlighted the positive experiences he had during his loan and the strong connection with the supporters as key reasons for his decision.

"The St Patrick's Athletic supporters showed me a lot of love when I first came to the club two years ago," Anang said.

"With that factored into my decision too, coming back was a no-brainer really."

Anang is clearly excited to be back at the club and looks forward to contributing to the team's success.