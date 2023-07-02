Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi begins pre-season with St Gallen

Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has commenced pre-season training with his club St Gallen.

The shot-stopper has already featured in both of the team's friendly matches, demonstrating his skills between the posts. St Gallen emerged victorious in their first friendly, defeating Schaffhausen FC with a scoreline of 2-1. They followed it up with an impressive 4-0 victory over FC Dornbirn.

Next on the agenda for St Gallen is a match against Austria Lustenau this week, and Ati-Zigi is likely to be involved in the game.

Ati-Zigi's standout performances in goal last season have earned him recognition, as he was awarded the title of the best goalkeeper in the Swiss Super League. With his form and abilities, he is expected to be a key player for St Gallen in the upcoming campaign.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper will be aiming to maintain his high level of performance and contribute to his team's success in the upcoming season.